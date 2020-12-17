Local school fundraising to build first-ever playground

A local school is fundraising to build its first-ever playground.

After celebrating their 50th anniversary at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, students at Waverly Public School in Oshawa were tasked with deciding what they wanted in their school yard.

Amanda Chapman, the school’s principal, says many of the students voted for pavement type games, a ball area, soccer posts in each age division, a playground, and an obstacle type course.

“The solution was easy,” she says. “Give the students what they asked for, something to climb and build their fitness components, a fitness playground.”

Since this will be the school’s first playground, they wanted to make sure the design would make the space useful for all students.

Located in a priority neighbourhood, the team at Waverly is “dedicated to creating opportunities for students to enjoy an active lifestyle and create habits that will last throughout their lives.”

The students were thrilled when they found out they were one of three organizations to receive the At My Best grant in partnership with AstraZeneca Canada, totalling $2,000.

Sherri Parr, the physical education teacher, applied for the grant during a home learning session in June.

“At My Best has been a program that I have used throughout the years because it facilitates physical activity, emotional well-being and healthy eating,” says Parr.

She notes during the school closures in the spring, At My Best adapted their program to include a Home Edition, Play Day Passport.

“It is here I saw an opportunity to apply for a grant that aligned with our fitness-based playground goal,” she says.

In addition to the grant, the entire Waverly PS school community has been working to fundraise to reach their goal of $60,000 to build the playground.

Since the traditional fundraising methods can’t be done due to the pandemic, the team has started to use the Durham District School Board (DDSB) approved app FlipGive.

The app is free and people can sign-up and help the school by buying groceries, gas, gift cards and more.

Brands, which has a relationship with FlipGive, will give the organization a portion of the purchases to be put towards the fundraising campaign.

So far, Waverly PS has raised over $2,000 using FlipGive.

To support Waverly’s fundraising efforts for their first-ever playground, individuals can visit www.flipgive.com and use the code 27NTTC.

Chapman says there’s another initiative happening in January 2021 as well, as several community members, including many from their School Community Council, will be hosting a bottle drive on Jan. 10, 2021 at Glen Stewart Park from 1 to 3 p.m. with proceeds going towards the playground project.

“We are happily accepting sponsorship and personal donations,” she says.

For more information, contact waverlyps@ddsb.ca or call 905-728-4461.

