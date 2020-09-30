Local musicians donate to charity in memory of Traynor family

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

A local music teacher who has been performing in her driveway during the pandemic to raise money for local charities is giving back once again, this time in memory of a special family.

Amanda deBoer made a $1,000 donation to the Ontario Registered Music Teachers Association (ORMTA) in honour of the Traynor family.

Chris Traynor and his three youngest children, Bradley, Adelaide, and Joseph, were shot and killed in their home on Sept. 4.

“I taught those kids piano,” she says. “I didn’t know what to do and I thought, the only thing I know how to do is my music.”

She says in total, $3,000 was raised and will be split between three charities in honour of the Traynor family, with $1,000 going to ORMTA for scholarships awarded as $200 annually over five years.

Another $1,000 was donated to Baseball Oshawa because of the boys’ involvement with the sport, and $1,000 was donated to the Oshawa Swim Club in memory of Adelaide.

deBoer and her husband, Steve Ladwig, have been performing from their driveway since the start of the pandemic in March. She says it started on Facebook Live in her basement and moved outside in May when the weather got warmer.

With so many people who are in need, she says they have chosen different charities throughout the entire summer for their donations.

“It’s done really well and I feel really proud about it. I’m not a charity. People are giving in trust and the amount of people who have is mind blowing,” she says. “It restores your faith in humanity.”

