Local musician serenades seniors in patio performance

Seniors at Traditions of Durham Retirement Residence got to enjoy an evening of music as part of the residence’s Moonlight Melodies event.

Seniors recently enjoyed a musical performance on the patio by Jay Franco of One Man Big Band.

A trained violinist, Franco also sings and plays the keyboards, bringing his “big band” music sound around Durham Region and the GTA. He can often be found performing for crowds at retirement and long term care homes, lifestyle living centres, dinner theatres, community events, legions, clubs, and private parties.

Franco also leads the music and singing for the 9:30 a.m. service at St. Dunstan Catholic Church.

“Residents enjoyed wine and cheese during an uplifting performance that they were able to enjoy, sing along with, and applaud, from the comfort and safety of their seats in the main dining room,” say Traditions of Durham staff.

“It is amazing to see how everyone is coming together to support Traditions of Durham during this extraordinary time.”

The team at Traditions of Durham Retirement Residence continues to work tirelessly to provide care and services to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and are “overwhelmed” by the support from families of residents and the local community.

“The team at Traditions of Durham is incredibly grateful for all expressions of support and appreciation.”

