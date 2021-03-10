Local musician releases new single

A local folk musician has released a new single in advance of his upcoming album.

Courtice singer-songwriter Ethan Gardner wrote and recorded “prolifically throughout the pandemic” to release the first single of his second album, Our Home.

Growing up in a musical family, Gardner says he always found comfort in music, which has been no exception throughout the pandemic as he used his new-found spare time to write and record his new music.

After introducing himself to the world with his debut 2020 album, Here I Am, And There You Are, Gardner is now using his music to challenge the ways of the modern world.

The new single, featuring the same title as the upcoming album, portrays the importance of respecting one’s environment; a message Gardner says he learned from exploring his Mi’kmaq ancestry.

The song voices concern towards the way modern humans take the earth for granted.

Gardner’s new single, Our Home will be available on all streaming platforms beginning March 16.

To follow Gardner’s journey, follow him on Instagram, @gardner_music, on YouTube and Facebook at Ethan Gardner Music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

