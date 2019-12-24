Local firefighter noted for humanitarian work

Local firefighter Scott Cannata has been recognized as the Oshawa Fire Service 2019 Humanitarian of the Year.

Cannata first joined Oshawa Fire Services in 2015, and in his four years, has served on the technical rescue team, as an instructor for the car seat program and confined space training and made countless public speaking engagements.

According to a media release, Cannata is passionate about helping people. In addition to his career as a fire fighter, he has dedicated his life to raising funds for cancer research and inspiring hope and awareness across our country.

At a time when his family was impacted by cancer, Cannata took to the streets and ran from St. John’s, Newfoundland to Port Renfrew, British Columbia to raise money for cancer research. He ran the equivalent of 202 marathons across Canada in an effort to unite as many people as possible in the fight against cancer.

Cannata continues to make appearances at events and in schools to talk about his “The Run to Live” campaign. To date, he has raised more than $57,000 for cancer research.

Established in 2016, the Oshawa Fire Service Humanitarian of the Year Award recognizes one staff member annually for their outstanding work above and beyond in the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

