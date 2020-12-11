Local family matching donations to cancer care at Lakeridge Health

The magic of the holiday season is still very much alive despite the current challenges facing the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local family has stepped up to encourage others to support cancer care in Durham Region while also making their own generous gift.

The Perry family, who previously donated $5 million to the Lakeridge Health Foundation, have pledged to further their impact on local health care by matching all donations to the foundation’s Holiday Campaign up to Dec. 31, 2020.

The campaign aims to raise money for cancer care priorities at the R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre in Oshawa.

Home to one of the top cancer centres in Ontario, the cancer centre sees more than 100,000 patients a year and works hand-in-hand with departments throughout the hospital, such as diagnostic imaging, laboratory, and surgery to provide comprehensive cancer care close to home.

Since the campaign launched in early November, community members have donated more than $116,000 and counting.

“We are overwhelmed by the response so far,” says Steve Perry. “My wife Jan and I wanted to do something that would encourage others to give. And wow – it’s working!”

He says the hospital means a lot to his family and knows how important local cancer care is to families in and around Durham Region.

“Care like this can’t stop during the pandemic and neither should our collective support for Lakeridge Health,” he continues. “If you can give this holiday season, Jan and I want to encourage you to join us so we can double our impact.”

Lakeridge Health Foundation CEO Yves Gadler says he is pleased with the generosity of the community.

“This pandemic hasn’t been easy on any of us, but now more than ever we can all appreciate the need for our local hospital,” he says.

“I have known Steve and Jan for some time now and they are truly inspirational. I hope their promise to match our communities’ donations will inspire all of you, too.”

The Perry family will match donations up to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

Those wishing to contribute to the Holiday Campaign can visit www.liveheregivehere.ca or call Lakeridge Health Foundation at 905-433-4339.

