Local band drops new EP

Oshawa Music Award-winning band ZAFTIG is following the release of their most recent single, “Gelbe Jacke,” with the full EP titled “Don Diddly Don Leoni.”

ZAFTIG was formed in 2018 and consists of trio Mark Thompson, Evan Cunningham, and Mike Buntsma.

The band is known for experimenting with different instruments and bringing a new spin to progressive rock and similar genres.

In 2019, ZAFTIG released an EP called “Flight of the Mingos” which has been aired on local Oshawa radio station 94.9 The Rock. The band would later head out on their first tour that same year across Canada’s east coast.

Don Diddly Don Leoni is the band’s second EP to drop since its creation two years ago.

“I had a lot of fun trying different things on this EP. Mark did a great job producing it and I’m very proud of him,” says Cunningham.

The EP consists of five tracks, including the title track, “Don Diddly Don Leoni,” which Thompson says is a “nonsense track” he had experimented with in high school and decided to recreate that process. However, the EP represents the band’s goal of continuing to experiment within the rock music genre.

“I got really into reversing tracks and creating a landscape of confusing sounds. [It] just became a very fun thing to create as much as it was to listen to. I hope people are as confused by this record as we are, because we didn’t see it coming either,” says Thompson.

Don Diddly Don Leoni releases Sept. 10 and will be available on Spotify, Apple Play and anywhere music is streamed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

