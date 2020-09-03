“Life-changing” win for Oshawa mom

An Oshawa mom is $70,000 richer after winning on an Instant lotto ticket.

Tammy Robinson, a 46-year-old Oshawa mom of two, won $77,777 after purchasing an Instant Tripling Red 7S lotto ticket, a game she says she’s never played before.

“I was shocked and shaking,” she says, noting she didn’t realize how much she’d actually won at first and thought she had just won $77.

Robinson says she plans on using her winnings to pay bills and help her family.

“This feels life-changing,” she says.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Warren Avenue in Oshawa.

