Library learning resources available for students online

As students continue to learn from home, Oshawa Public Libraries is reminding families they are committed to helping students during this time.

The library’s website provides online learning resources, including homework help and other educational tools for students, parents and educators that support today’s curriculum such as World Book Student, National Geographic Kids, and TumbleBooks and TumbleMath for beginning learners.

“Since students were plunged into the virtual learning landscape last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that parents and educators may feel overwhelmed with having to help kids continue to learn from home,” states library spokesperson Dina Pen. “Rest assured, Oshawa Public Libraries remains committed to providing students with quality educational resources during these uncertain times and beyond.”

To access these learning resources, visit www.oshlib.ca/studentresources and sign in using a library card.

Those without a library card can sign up for online membership for free at www.oshlib.ca/onlinereg.

