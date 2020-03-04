Let’s say no to more plastic

Dear Editor,

I haven’t written about this before (because I’ve been very busy), but I was very surprised a few weeks ago to see the weekly food flyers in their own separate plastic envelope.

This was a total surprise to me and several of my neighbours. I still cannot believe that the newspaper that knows better allows this to happen.

We have all seen the commercials on TV which tell everyone that plastic is not good for the environment. A single bottle of water takes 400 years to decompose naturally, and I often see some people buying two or three cases of water when it is on sale.

I am not perfect as I myself have bought and used bottles of water. This must stop and you have to stop placing plastic envelopes around the food flyers, please.

I know that this might not happen but at least I can say I tried.

Ron Horner

