Let’s play ball

Baseball Oshawa President says there will be a season this summer.

In a recent update, Ken Babcock says Baseball Oshawa is committed to delivering a baseball season this summer.

“The Government of Ontario has announced an easing of restrictions for outdoor activities and a new plan to re-open Ontario,” says Babcock.

He says Baseball Oshawa OLMBA is reviewing the updated framework and step plan in order to provide clear direction to its members.

“We are also actively seeking clarification on things that were not included in the plan with the province and Baseball Oshawa,” Babcock continues, adding an update will be provided as soon as the details are reviewed.

“This will allow us to provide proper answers to the many questions we are receiving and allow us to determine when we can offer a season.”

He says feedback from registered families has made it clear that everyone is excited to get back onto the field.

Based on the province’s Road Map to Reopen, Babcock expects House League will start with training for the week of June 21.

“We will also be extending the season to the week of August 23,” he says.

Finally, should health measures permit, Babcock says he’s planning a special year-end September Championship Tournament for rookie divisions and above.

