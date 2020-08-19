Let’s not trash the planet

Dear Editor,

I am a human. We all are I think I will leave it there. I adopt a biocentrism view that all living and non-living things on Earth, are equally important. The Gaia hypothesis states, Earth is all the living things and non-living things which form a synergistic self-regulating system to perpetuate the living conditions on Earth. I don’t understand how we are given life on this planet but trash it at the same time, but I do understand that we can’t complain. We need to use our anger and love energy into practical action. There’s no point in waiting for our politicians. We need to establish that faith into ourselves and bring the solution to fruition, collectively. That’s all I have to say

Sincerely,

Abeeshan Arulnesan

