Latest News

Learn about the history of Lakeview Park

Oshawa Museum hosting walking tours in August

Posted on July 13, 2021 by oshawaexpress in COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY

Looking east along the lakefront path to Lakeview Park Beach, Oshawa Harbour, and Gifford Hill in the distance. (Photo courtesy City of Oshawa)

Oshawa Museum hosting walking tours in August

Join the Oshawa Museum for a historic walking tour around Lakeview Park this summer.

Every Wednesday morning in August, starting at 10 a.m., the Oshawa Museum will lead a Historic Lakeview Park Walking Tour.

Oshawa Museum tour guides will talk about the history of the park, and share stories and places of interest along the way. Tour goers will also learn about the history of the Oshawa Harbour and explore the Port Oshawa Pioneer Cemetery.

The walk is about one-and-a-half hours in length, and will begin at the Oshawa Museum, Guy House.

Registration in advance is require through Eventbrite. Admission is by donation. The tours will go rain or shine.

Oshawa Museum says masks are required as Lakeview Park is very busy and social distancing may be challenging.

The capacity for each walk is 15 people – a safety plan for walking tours has been developed and is available to every participant.

For more information, visit www.oshawamuseum.org.

 

 

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved

UA-138363625-1