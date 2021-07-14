Learn about the history of Lakeview Park

Oshawa Museum hosting walking tours in August

Join the Oshawa Museum for a historic walking tour around Lakeview Park this summer.

Every Wednesday morning in August, starting at 10 a.m., the Oshawa Museum will lead a Historic Lakeview Park Walking Tour.

Oshawa Museum tour guides will talk about the history of the park, and share stories and places of interest along the way. Tour goers will also learn about the history of the Oshawa Harbour and explore the Port Oshawa Pioneer Cemetery.

The walk is about one-and-a-half hours in length, and will begin at the Oshawa Museum, Guy House.

Registration in advance is require through Eventbrite. Admission is by donation. The tours will go rain or shine.

Oshawa Museum says masks are required as Lakeview Park is very busy and social distancing may be challenging.

The capacity for each walk is 15 people – a safety plan for walking tours has been developed and is available to every participant.

For more information, visit www.oshawamuseum.org.

