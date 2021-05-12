Lane restrictions in Oshawa

The Region of Durham is advising Oshawa residents of numerous lane restrictions throughout the city.

Lane restrictions will be in effect until June 4 on Harmony Road from 0.5 km north of Conlin Road to south of Winchester Road, on Simcoe Street from north of Highway 407 to south of Steepleview Court, and on Myrtle Road.

The region says the lane restrictions are in place to complete routing and sealing of roadway asphalt cracks safely.

While the region says it realizes that the construction work will be disruptive, it will “make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.” However, unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

The region says work can move forward as the province has identified the maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure, including roads, as an essential service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers as asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and work crews.

