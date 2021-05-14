The Region of Durham is advising residents of lane restrictions coming to Adelaide Avenue West next week.

Lane restrictions will begin May 25 and will affect a portion of Adelaide Avenue West from Severn Street to Thornton Road North. The lane restrictions will be in place until June 18, according to the region, while workers construct water and sanitary services to support new development.

The region is asking drivers in the area to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and work crews.

While the region says it realizes that the construction work will be disruptive, they will “make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

