Lane restrictions coming next week on Olive Avenue

There will be lane restrictions on a portion of Olive Avenue in Oshawa for the installation of water service connections.

The lane restrictions will take place from April 12 to 16, during the daytime only, on Olive Avenue from Court Street to 100 metres east of Court Street.

However, unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule, according to Durham Region’s works department.

The region states it realizes that the construction work will be disruptive and will “make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

