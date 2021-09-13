Lane restrictions coming Harmony Road North

Lane restrictions are coming to Harmony Road North in Oshawa.

The region says lane restrictions will be in effect on Harmony Road North from Conlin Road East to two kilometres north of Conlin Road East to widen the road and install water and sanitary services in support of new development.

Work is expected to begin on Sept. 13 and continue to July 31, 2022, however, the region says unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

While the region realizes that the construction work will be disruptive, they say every effort will be taken to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and work crews.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

