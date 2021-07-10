Lakeview Beach East and West safe for swimming

All but one beach in Durham Region are open and safe for swimming, including Lakeview Beach East and West.

Test results for the week of July 5 indicated that only one beach – Beaverton Beach South in Brock – has been posted as unsafe for swimming due to elevated bacteria levels.

Beaches are posted as unsafe for swimming when elevated levels of E. coli exceed the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 mL of water.

Durham Region tests area beaches weekly.

The health department is also reminding the public not to swim in beach water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall as bacteria levels can increase due to run-off.

