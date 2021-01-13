Lakeridge Health offering virtual urgent care clinic

Accessing a primary care giver or ER doctor is now a little easier and can be done from the comfort of home.

A new virtual urgent care clinic is now available in Durham Region.

The service, provided by Lakeridge Health and its emergency department doctors and nurses, in collaboration with Durham primary care partners, offers a virtual urgent care clinic to provide timely access to doctors.

Supported by Ontario Health, the service is for those with urgent medical conditions that are not life or limb threatening.

The clinic operates on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Consultation requests will not be accepted outside of these hours.

Upon requesting a consultation, a text or email will be sent when it is time to return. Patients can expect to be seen within four hours of requesting a visit.

Lakeridge Health says a primary care provider should always be the first point of contact, however if they cannot be reached in a timely manner, the virtual clinic is a suitable option.

Lakeridge Health’s emergency departments continue to be open for in-person visits as well and are safe for patients.

Primary care clinics throughout Durham Region that are offering urgent care services are Oshawa Clinic Group (www.oshawaclinic.com), Bowmanville Health Centre (www.bowmanvillehealthcentre.ca), Central Pickering Family Practice (www.icarevirtual.com), and Medical Associates of Port Perry (www.portperrymedical.ca/ucb/).

For more information about the virtual urgent care clinic, visit https://durhamvirtualurgentcare.lh.ca/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

