Kids Safety Village launches virtual classes for children

Classes are now being offered virtually for the Durham Regional Police Safety Program at Kids Safety Village.

The virtual classes are adapted versions of the in-person classes normally offered at the Kids Safety Village, according to DRPS, and will take place over Zoom with the Community Safety Coordinator. Classes will last 20 to 30 minutes with a question and answer period, and workbooks have also been produced in PDF form to complement the presentations.

Virtual programs are available for children in Grades 1 through 6 and each class will cover different safety issues, depending on the grade.

Grade 1 students will learn about personal safety, how to identify safe community helpers and a video demonstration about using 9-1-1.

Students in Grade 2 and 3 will get an overview of pedestrian safety, the definition of a pedestrian, where to walk, crossing intersections, and dealing with distractions.

Grade 4 students will learn advanced bike safety skills, helmet safety, street signs, and hand signals. A new video and corresponding workbook will also be included.

Students in Grade 5 will learn the importance of personal safety, including chatting with strangers, the dangers of putting any photos online, as well as the reminder that everything posted on the web is permanent and available to everyone.

Grade 6 students learn about the signs and effects of bullying and cyber bullying, and discuss the impacts of bullying on the victim’s mental health.

To reach as many children as possible, DRPS says the virtual classes are open to both public and private schools and organized groups, such as Scouts and Girl Guides.

The book links are available online at www.durhamsafetyvillage.com under “Classes” and then select the grade level to book a time slot.

For more information, email safetyvillage@drps.ca.

