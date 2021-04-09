Keeping Oshawa safe

The City of Oshawa has launched a new campaign to encourage the reporting of safety concerns in the community.

The campaign, “If you see it, report it!” supports the mandate of the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security and Wellbeing and its focus on community action for community solutions.

It aims to “empower and educate residents, businesses and community organizations on the importance of taking action and reporting safety-related concerns, such as bylaw infractions related to public nuisance and criminal activity,” according to the city.

“The City of Oshawa and Task Force are encouraging community members to be part of the solution,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. “We all have a role to play and by working together, we are building a better community for everyone.”

Announced in early January, the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security and Wellbeing consists of representatives from DRPS, Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce and social service agencies, as well as representation from the local business community, community partners, and residents.

With the tagline “Community Action – Community Solutions,” the Task Force’s mandate is to work collaboratively with city council, staff and stakeholders to identify and propose opportunities that aim to address local issues affecting community safety, security and wellbeing.

Issues will be addressed in multiple phases, with the first phase focused on the city’s centre core. Additional phases will be identified as necessary that may focus on other areas, according to the city.

“There continues to be great discussion and ideas coming out of the Task Force,” says Regional Councillor Bob Chapman, chair of the Task Force. “One of the first ideas identified by the Task Force was the need to communicate how to report safety concerns. As chair, I am pleased to support the “If you see it, report it!” campaign.”

Residents, local businesses and community organizations can report safety concerns to Service Oshawa or Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

Nuisance related issues, such as soliciting, loitering, camping, garbage, graffiti, and discarded needed can be reported to Service Oshawa by calling 905-436-3311 or by reporting online at www.serviceoshawa.ca.

Criminal activity such as vandalism to vehicles or property, including incidents of graffiti or drug-related activities can be reported to DRPS by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies and serious crimes in progress, 905-579-1520 for non-emergencies, or at www.drps.ca.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

