Keep fire safety top of mind this holiday season

There’s no place like home for the holidays.

To ensure the holiday season remains a time of celebration, Oshawa Fire Services is reminding the community of some important fire prevention tips.

Real Christmas trees should be kept fresh and full of water. As well, trees should be kept away from all heat sources and should not be blocking any doorways.

Christmas lights, new and previously used, should be carefully inspected and replace any damaged lights or frayed wires prior to plugging the lights in.

Remember not to overload extension cords and turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving the house or going to bed.

Candles should be kept in sturdy non-combustible containers on level surfaces and should always be extinguished before leaving the room or going to bed.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, install a smoke alarm in each bedroom and test all smoke alarms monthly.

Carbon monoxide alarms are required by law to be installed outside any sleeping areas.

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced if they are 10 years old.

When cooking for the holidays, the stove area should be clear of items that might catch fire easily, never leave the room and never leave cooking unattended, and have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Try to use the back burners as much as possible; when using front burners, remember to turn the pot handles inwards.

For more information on fire safety, visit www.oshawa.ca/fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

