Join the Oshawa Museum for some Yoga in the Garden

Come down to the Henry House Heritage Gardens and enjoy a morning of yoga.

Oshawa Museum is offering up some summer fun with Yoga in the Garden, in partnership with the Durham Yoga Community.

Yoga instructors from throughout Durham Region will be leading yoga classes in the Henry House Heritage Gardens. Registration is required in advance, and participants are required to bring their own mats.

Yoga in the Garden will run on Friday mornings from August 6 through to September 3 from 9 to 10 a.m. – rain or shine.

Admission is free, however donations to the Oshawa Museum are kindly accepted.

Masks are required. The capacity for each session is 12 people.

To register, visit oshawamuseum.eventbrite.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

