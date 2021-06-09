Join in on the Relay For Life

Dear Editor,

For over 20 years, Canadians, including Oshawa residents have united with communities across the country to support the Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life and provide hope to all those affected by cancer.

It’s been an especially difficult year for those in our community affected by cancer. Now more than ever, we know that the nearly one-in-two Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime need our support.

On Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. EST, we invite all Oshawa residents to join this year’s Relay For Life and come together as a force-for-life in the face of cancer. Our re-imagined virtual event will have a livestreamed opening ceremony with inspirational stories, performances from incredible entertainers, a luminary celebration that pays tribute to those we love and have loved, and more.

Even though this year we will be physically apart, whether you Relay in a park, or in your living room, we all Relay together. Because community is a feeling you get on the inside, as much as it is being connected on the outside.

With the help of Oshawa residents, we can make a difference in the lives of Canadians with cancer at every stage of their journey.

Join us and register at relayforlife.ca.

Signed,

John Trang, Chairperson, Canadian Cancer Society, Ontario Provincial Advisory Board

