By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express

Camp Samac, a property that’s near and dear to the hearts of many in the local community, now has a heritage designation.

Regional and City Councillor Tito Dante Marimpietri, who has been advocating for this community asset since 2003, says this is a great achievement for Oshawa.

This term alone, he says council has endorsed multiple heritage designations, including for the Southfield area of the Oshawa Executive Airport, Lakeview Park, the Second Marsh, and now Camp Samac, noting something like this should be considered a “historic endeavour” and one that is beneficial to the entire community of all ages, and for future generations to come.

“To be able to enjoy a green space like this is something that very few communities have, not just in the GTA but nationally,” he says.

In a time where a pandemic forces us into consideration for our green spaces, Marimpietri says, “Now more than ever, green space is important, and the protection and the preservation of Camp Samac is one that we can all appreciate.”

City Councillor John Gray says when driving to Camp Samac, it feels like he’s gone two hours north.

“I truly feel it’s country in the city,” he says.

He says at one it time it was just across the street on Conlin Road that was all open space and farmland, and then houses grew there.

But in the future, as he looks at Oshawa’s urban limit, Gray says something like this country in the city is going to be so important.

“We may not think so in the short term, but in the long term it will be. And it truly is a jewel,” he says.

The Development Services Committee received a letter from Janet Lowe in February 2020 requesting the designation of Camp Samac, citing concerns regarding accidental damage to the arched entranceway feature located at Simcoe Street North. The archway has since been repaired, which took place in fall 2020.

Heritage Oshawa received the final version of the heritage research report in December 2020, which was deferred to the January 2021 meeting.

According to a city report, in March 2021, Scouts Canada, the current long-time owner of the property, confirmed they are in support of the designation.

Camp Samac is a 63.54 hectare (157 acre) property with frontages and driveway access along the east side of Simcoe Street North, and along the south side of Conlin Road East.

Located on a traditional Aboriginal portage route linking Lake Ontario with Lake Scugog, Camp Samac contains 21 buildings, almost all constructed of logs, which are used for various aspects of Scouts Canada programs, along with an outdoor swimming pool.

According to the report, the key heritage attributes of Camp Samac include the westerly gate structure, which represents a high degree of craftsmanship and artistic merit, as well as the opportunities that the camp has provided since 1946 for youth to learn, grow and have fun in a tranquil outdoor setting, all year round.

Further, its close association with Colonel Robert S. McLaughlin, founder of General Motors of Canada, its influence on thousands of young men and women through their involvement in Scouting and Guiding activities, and the presence of a number of esteemed visitors, also add to its value as important links to the history of Oshawa.

City Councillor Jane Hurst, council representative for Heritage Oshawa, says when you have a property that is significant, not only by size but also of prominence and local use by the community, it’s important to recognize its place in the community.

“It has been an inherent part of the community and it recognizes its place, historically, socially and culturally,” she says.

“As a long-time resident, as a councillor, as family and friends who have enjoyed Camp Samac over the years, I’m really happy that we’ve gone this far.”

Hurst says heritage conservation in the city has come a long way, adding it’s important to remember the intent of the donation of this land by McLaughlin to the Scouting movement, and what he would want at the end of the day.

“We all know Colonel McLaughlin was a forward thinking person and I think he would agree that this is the best way to go forward.”

The heritage designation was unanimously endorsed by council.

