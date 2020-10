Dear Editor,

Re: “Tax hike equals free Wi-Fi at the beach”

I just want to send a message that agrees with the comments made last week to “Tax hike equals free Wi-Fi at the beach.”

While no longer a home owner, my taxes reach me in other ways. I do not see the necessity of Wi-Fi at the beach. Surely our councillors can find a better place to use our tax dollars in these unprecedented times.

Kathy Gray

