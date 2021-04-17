Intersection of Bloor Street and Wilson Road to reopen

Durham Region has reopened the intersection of Bloor Street East and Wilson Road South as of Friday, April 16.

While the intersection was reopened, construction on Bloor Street East between Ritson and Wilson roads is ongoing and will remain closed until December.

The work is part of the ongoing construction of a new feedermain on Bloor Street and the replacement of local watermain and sanitary sewer systems.

“The work is necessary to replace aging infrastructure while ensure residents continue to have access to safe, reliable and clean municipal drinking water,” states the region.

Traffic detour signs are posted, however businesses in the area will remain open throughout the construction.

The region states it realizes that the construction work will be disruptive and will “make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible,” however unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

For more information about this project, visit www.durham.ca/bloorstreeteast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

