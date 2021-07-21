Input needed on Rotary Park redevelopment

The City of Oshawa is looking for feedback from the community on the redevelopment of Rotary Park.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says the redevelopment of Rotary Park is something the community feels strongly about.

“To ensure the reimagining of Rotary Park meets everyone’s hopes and expectations, please let us know what you think would be the best option,” he says.

Community residents can choose from two options, the first of which is Option A, which includes a new leisure pool, major splash pad, and destination playground.

Option B includes a combined major splash pad and ice rink, and minor playground.

“If there ever was a time for public input on a community matter then this is likely it,” says City Councillor Rick Kerr, Chair of the Community Services Committee.

He says the technology for such a splash pad/ice rink combination was recently determined and was not available when the Rotary Park Redevelopment Plan was passed by council.

“Therefore, due to the cost of each option and the differences in community service, including the number of months of available serviceability, it is very important that as many potential users as possible provide the city with their considered option,” adds Ker.

“Your voice matters.”

City Councillor Derek Giberson, Vice-Chair of the Community Services Committee, says getting this one right is “so important for our term of council.”

“The condition of the existing structure means big change is now required, but it’s also a big opportunity to do something great in this historic park,” says Giberson. “I’m hoping we see lots of community input.”

Community input will be received until noon on Friday, Aug. 20, and will be considered in a report to the Community Services Committee in September 2021.

Residents can provide their feedback online at www.connectoshawa.ca/rotarypark.

Those who would like to complete the feedback form on paper can contact Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 during regular business hours.

