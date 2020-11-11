Injured male located in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after a man was found in Oshawa with multiple injuries.

Officers were called to Centre and McGrigor streets in Oshawa on Nov. 1 around 8:45 p.m., regarding a male suffering from multiple injuries. The 37-year-old victim from Scugog Township told police he had been hit from behind and knocked out by unknown persons while meeting a friend near Simcoe and McGrigor. The victim reported cash, jewelry and clothes were stolen.

The victim was uncooperative with officers and there are no suspect descriptions available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cst. Keating at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.

