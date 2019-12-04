Ingleton, Norma Darlene

Passed away with family by her side on Saturday November 16th, 2019 at the age of 91.

Loving wife of the late Ray Ingleton (2017). Loving mother of Beth Denning and her husband Brian, Carol Noonan and her husband Mike all of Bobcaygeon, Stephen Ingleton and his wife Cheryl of Qualicum Beach, B.C., Predeceased by her son Lionel (2016). Dear mother-in-law of Ilka Ingleton of Oshawa.

Grandmother of Krista, Casey, Bryany, Curtis, Jonathan, Nicki, Andrew and Kyna. Great grandmother of Olivia, Ellie, Georgia and Warren.

Loving sister of Melva Irwin (late George), Viola Raymer (late Don). Predeceased by her sister Effie Ogden and her husband Doug and her parents Lionel and Ina (Summerfeldt) Middleton. Sister-in-law of Kathleen Cox (late Gord), Kenneth Ingleton and his wife Norma, and the late Margaret Hoover and her husband Howard.

Norma will be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Saturday November 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until time of service in the Barnes Chapel Saturday at Noon.

In memory of Norma memorial donations to Camp Trillium and Operation Smile would be appreciated by the family.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

