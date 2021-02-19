Human trafficking investigation leads to arrest

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a human trafficking investigation.

An 18-year-old victim came forward on Wednesday, Feb. 17 stating the accused recruited her from an online classifieds app. The suspect forced her into the sex trade industry and exploited her across the Greater Toronto Area.

The 29-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, material benefit from sexual services, material benefit from trafficking a person over 18, procuring a person to provide sexual services, trafficking a person by exercising control, obtaining sexual services for consideration, and procuring/exercising control. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police want to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact D/Cst. Chapman at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.

