Hotel robbed

Durham police are investigating after a lone male walked into a hotel, grabbed some cash from the front desk, and ran out the door.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, at approximately 3 a.m., an employee of the Comfort Inn on Bloor Street West in Oshawa was in the office behind the front desk when she heard someone rustling through the cash drawer at the front counter. She came out and confronted a male suspect, who pushed her aside as he ran out the front door with cash.

Police were called and multiple units responded to the area and searched, but no arrests were made. The employee suffered minor physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured hoody and a baseball hat.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. MacKinnon at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5365.

