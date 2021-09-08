Horoscope: September 8 to 14, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

It is time to get caught up on the job. Attend to business details and reorganize your daily work schedule for greater efficiency. Rather than neglect your health, follow a nutritious diet.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

If you work in a creative industry, new ideas will be forthcoming. Sign up for an acting class or take an oil painting class. If you are single and looking, you might just meet the person of your dreams.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

Get in touch with your feelings and needs. Renew your relationship with your parents. Be there for them if they need you. Spend time fixing up and reorganizing your home.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Be prepared for a busy month. Mentally alert, you will enjoy conversations with other people. Answer phone calls, send emails and catch up on correspondence. You will probably spend extra time driving around.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Financial issues are still in focus. If you draw up a new budget, be realistic about your financial goals. Do not be careless where money is concerned. Save a portion of your income.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

Energetic and enthusiastic, find a new way to reinvent yourself. Sport a new look, or express your ideas in a different manner. More confident and self-assured, you should enjoy the many experiences that come your way.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Review your life and let go of past issues. Take time out to recharge your batteries. Gain fulfillment through service to others and strive for emotional peace of mind. Write down personal goals.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Network to make new connections and participate in activities that involve groups. You could also earn additional income from your current job. Spread good cheer and nurture good will.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Since this month’s New Moon highlights your career, draw up new business goals and plans. Your area of expertise could come to the public’s attention. Strive for greater self-mastery and self-discipline.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

You will have a great desire to grow beyond your regular everyday experiences. Initiate new projects or activities that expand your mind. Get in touch with a relative who lives at a distance.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Start a new savings or financial plan or take out a loan or consolidate debts. Put financial files in proper order. It is possible that your partner could receive a financial windfall.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

It is time to redefine your relationship with your significant other. Plan a quiet dinner or a romantic weekend away. This is an excellent cycle to work on mutually supportive relationships.

