Horoscope: September 8 to 14, 2021
March 20 to April 19
It is time to get caught up on the job. Attend to business details and reorganize your daily work schedule for greater efficiency. Rather than neglect your health, follow a nutritious diet.
April 19 to May 20
If you work in a creative industry, new ideas will be forthcoming. Sign up for an acting class or take an oil painting class. If you are single and looking, you might just meet the person of your dreams.
May 20 to June 2
Get in touch with your feelings and needs. Renew your relationship with your parents. Be there for them if they need you. Spend time fixing up and reorganizing your home.
June 21 to July 22
Be prepared for a busy month. Mentally alert, you will enjoy conversations with other people. Answer phone calls, send emails and catch up on correspondence. You will probably spend extra time driving around.
July 22 to August 22
Financial issues are still in focus. If you draw up a new budget, be realistic about your financial goals. Do not be careless where money is concerned. Save a portion of your income.
August 22 to Sept 22
Energetic and enthusiastic, find a new way to reinvent yourself. Sport a new look, or express your ideas in a different manner. More confident and self-assured, you should enjoy the many experiences that come your way.
Sept 22 to Oct 23
Review your life and let go of past issues. Take time out to recharge your batteries. Gain fulfillment through service to others and strive for emotional peace of mind. Write down personal goals.
Oct 23 to Nov 22
Network to make new connections and participate in activities that involve groups. You could also earn additional income from your current job. Spread good cheer and nurture good will.
Nov 22 to Dec 21
Since this month’s New Moon highlights your career, draw up new business goals and plans. Your area of expertise could come to the public’s attention. Strive for greater self-mastery and self-discipline.
Dec 21 to Jan 19
You will have a great desire to grow beyond your regular everyday experiences. Initiate new projects or activities that expand your mind. Get in touch with a relative who lives at a distance.
Jan 19 to Feb 19
Start a new savings or financial plan or take out a loan or consolidate debts. Put financial files in proper order. It is possible that your partner could receive a financial windfall.
Feb 19 to March 20
It is time to redefine your relationship with your significant other. Plan a quiet dinner or a romantic weekend away. This is an excellent cycle to work on mutually supportive relationships.