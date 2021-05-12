Horoscope: May 12 to 18, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

You will experience a renewed sense of inner peace and harmony from May 14 to July 29. Focus on factors, deep within, that make you more compassionate. Work for a charity you believe in.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Your hopes, ideals and wishes for the future will play an important role from May to the end of July. You will reap benefits from your friendships and through participating in group activities.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

This year, you will have many opportunities to expand in your career and/or social life. More confident in your personal skills, you should enjoy the recognition you get for your efforts.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

More optimistic, you should hitch your dreams to a star and try to reach it now. Personal growth will come by expanding your mind and learning as much as you can. Go back to school as a teacher or a student.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Benefits will come from joint finances, insurance, taxes, an inheritance, or corporate business. Get involved in a business partnership, apply for a loan, or receive extra credit. Enjoy a great financial year.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

Try to approach all of your relationships with the idea that you can help the other person. At the same time, they should be willing to share with you. A lawsuit should work to your advantage this year.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

In 2021, new work opportunities will be available and doing your job to the best of your ability will aid in your personal growth. If you avoid over-indulgence, Jupiter will give your health a boost.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Pursue new hobbies, develop new educational interests, or improve your creative or artistic skills. Enjoy your children’s education, talents and accomplishments. Join an acting class.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Good year to buy or sell real estate and to make improvements in your personal life, family relationships or home. Any problems, involving your home or family, will be easier to deal with.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Your mind is ready for new learning experiences and the field of writing and communication show tremendous promise. You would benefit greatly from networking or attending workshops.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Rather than overspend, look for new ways to increase your financial assets. More moneymaking thoughts will come in, but do not take your financial luck for granted. Start a new savings account.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Jupiter will move into Pisces on May 14 and move through that sign until July 29. Pisceans will begin a new twelve year cycle of personal growth. Relationships and encounters should work to your advantage this year.

