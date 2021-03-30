Horoscope: March 31 to April 6, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Your hopes and dreams for the future play an important role when Jupiter moves through your eleventh sector of friends, groups and organizations. Optimistic, you will want to improve the world.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

New work opportunities and new ways to expand in your life will become available this year. More confident in your skills and talents, you should enjoy the recognition you get for your efforts.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

Learn, teach and expand your life this year. Personal growth will come from stretching your mind and learning as much as you can. Travel, write, publish or pursue legal matters.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Good year to utilize other people’s resources. Benefits can come from joint finances, insurance, taxes, or corporate business. Get involved in a business partnership, apply for a loan or receive extra credit.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Try to approach all of your relationships with the idea that you can help the other person and they, in turn, should be ready and willing to aid you. A lawsuit could work to your advantage.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

New work opportunities will be available and doing the job to the best of your ability will aid in your personal growth. If you avoid overindulgence, Jupiter will give your health a boost and you will experience greater vitality.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Great year to pursue new hobbies, develop new educational interest, or improve your creative and artistic skills. Enjoy your children’s education, talent and accomplishments.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Buy or sell real estate or make improvements in your family relationships or home. Concentrate on your personal life, rather than pushing to get ahead in the world. Gain security, inner peace and serenity.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

With Jupiter moving through your sector of communication, education and siblings, travel should be satisfying, even short trips close to home. If you do not buy a new car, keep the one you have in good working order.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Your values, whether material or spiritual, will improve and increase and you will look for new ways to increase your financial assets. You will gain a greater understanding of your self-worth and self-esteem.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

This year, Jupiter is moving through your sun sign. Jupiter encourages us to explore and expand and explore our personal landscapes. Freer and more confident, you will not aware of restraints.

horoPISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Embrace your dreams, listen to your inner voice and forgive old hurts this year. You will experience a renewed sense of inner peace and harmony. Spend time alone with your thoughts to enhance your creativity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

