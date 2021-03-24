Horoscope: March 24 to 30, 2021
March 20 to April 19
Happy Birthday Aries! Take time to think through what you really want to work on and create in the coming year. You will enjoy being number one, rather than just one of the crowd.
April 19 to May 20
Reflect on how the past year has been for you what you have learned and what you would like to accomplish. Give yourself time and space to recharge your batteries. It is in quiet times that new ideas emerge.
May 20 to June 2
Your attention will turn to your friendships and to the groups with whom you associate. Work with other people to make the world a better place. Be open to new and unusual ideas.
June 21 to July 22
You will be energized to get ahead, fulfill goals and further your ambitions on the job. Recognition could come your way, but not without more responsibility. “Shine” by doing your very best work.
July 22 to August 22
There is a wide world out there with must to learn and new things to explore. Enroll in a course of study you have wanted to learn. You could be attracted to a cause that inspires your ideals.
August 22 to Sept 22
Issues could arise around money or property you share with a partner. Get involved in research or investigative work. Probe the mysteries of life within yourself and the people around you.
Sept 22 to Oct 23
If you are married, pay special attention to your partner’s needs. If you are in a committed relationship, set a date to marry. Your own light will shine brightly if you are fair and just.
Oct 23 to Nov 22
Your concerns will turn towards your work responsibilities and your health. Develop good health habits and new productive job routines. Do what you can to help, contribute and work with other people.
Nov 22 to Dec 21
If you are a parent, plan fun activities with your children. Let your own inner child come out and play. Express yourself though art, drama, games or sports. Romance is in your “stars”.
Dec 21 to Jan 19
Your home life is your foundation, your center, from which you gather sustenance and strength to deal with the outside world. This could involve home repairs or extra nurturing for the family.
Jan 19 to Feb 19
Energetic, and eager to get things done, write that letter, poem or prose or have a heart-to-heart talk with your best friend. Stay in touch with siblings who live at a distance. Lead a neighbourhood project.
Feb 19 to March 20
What steps can you take to improve your financial situation? True security is not in the things you own, but within your own spirit. Smell the roses, look at the stars and let your blessings shine through.