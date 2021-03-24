Horoscope: March 24 to 30, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Happy Birthday Aries! Take time to think through what you really want to work on and create in the coming year. You will enjoy being number one, rather than just one of the crowd.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Reflect on how the past year has been for you what you have learned and what you would like to accomplish. Give yourself time and space to recharge your batteries. It is in quiet times that new ideas emerge.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

Your attention will turn to your friendships and to the groups with whom you associate. Work with other people to make the world a better place. Be open to new and unusual ideas.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

You will be energized to get ahead, fulfill goals and further your ambitions on the job. Recognition could come your way, but not without more responsibility. “Shine” by doing your very best work.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

There is a wide world out there with must to learn and new things to explore. Enroll in a course of study you have wanted to learn. You could be attracted to a cause that inspires your ideals.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

Issues could arise around money or property you share with a partner. Get involved in research or investigative work. Probe the mysteries of life within yourself and the people around you.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

If you are married, pay special attention to your partner’s needs. If you are in a committed relationship, set a date to marry. Your own light will shine brightly if you are fair and just.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Your concerns will turn towards your work responsibilities and your health. Develop good health habits and new productive job routines. Do what you can to help, contribute and work with other people.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

If you are a parent, plan fun activities with your children. Let your own inner child come out and play. Express yourself though art, drama, games or sports. Romance is in your “stars”.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Your home life is your foundation, your center, from which you gather sustenance and strength to deal with the outside world. This could involve home repairs or extra nurturing for the family.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Energetic, and eager to get things done, write that letter, poem or prose or have a heart-to-heart talk with your best friend. Stay in touch with siblings who live at a distance. Lead a neighbourhood project.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

What steps can you take to improve your financial situation? True security is not in the things you own, but within your own spirit. Smell the roses, look at the stars and let your blessings shine through.

