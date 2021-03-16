Horoscope: March 17 to 23, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

This is a great month for research, quiet contemplation and meditation. Do not get dragged down by things you have outgrown and do not waste time on guilt. Put your energy into creative tasks.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

You will intuitively understand what other people are thinking. Add your own thoughts, but also listen to the other side of the story. Think about what you would like to accomplish in the coming year.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

This month’s emphasis is on your career and business life. Use the power of words to influence authority figures. You could be asked for advice on an important matter.

Your picture could come into prominence.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Expand your knowledge base through higher education during this Mercury Cycle. Rather than shoot the breeze, discuss broader philosophies. Make sure you record appointments or you could miss them.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Highly intuitive, you will pick up hidden cues from people all around you. Events could cause you to reflect on your mortality. You could get involved in joint negotiations regarding money or property.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

You will have a strong desire to co-operate and communicate, especially with your partner. Your own thoughts will become clearer if you bounce them off other people. Keep indecisiveness to a minimum.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

You will have a great desire to reorganize your work space. Do what you can to improve teamwork with your co-workers. Pay closer attention to your physical health and nutrition.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Proud of your ideas, you will be able to express them in a much freer way. You sense of humour is particularly strong now. If you have children, share activities with them. Enjoy competing on a mental level.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Blessed with a more retentive memory, your thoughts will center around your family and your mind will wander to domestic concerns and your personal past. Spruce up your home with a new coat of paint.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

You will spend more time phoning, writing emails, running errands and making frequent trips in the car. Your interest may be varied, but try not to be too scattered. Slow down on the road.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Since financial issues are still on your bucket list, analyze your cash flow, income and earning power. Take on an additional part-time job if you need to earn more money. Be practical, rather than frivolous.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

The planet Mercury will join the Sun and Venus in your sun sign this week. Sharper than usual, you will be more inclined to live in your head. Communicate your needs and interests to the people whom you love.

