Horoscope: March 10 to 16, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

The time has come to recharge your physical and spiritual batteries. It may be hard Aries, but try to take it easy over the next four weeks. Prepare for the New Moon falling in your sign next month.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

You will gain by networking and making social contacts. Reach out to people who can help you to get ahead on the job. Make connections and strengthen ties with groups. Nurture good will with friends.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

You are off to a new start in your career sector. Develop plans that give you a sense of renewal and reinvigoration in regards to business. Be prepared to take on new work responsibilities.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

The New Moon suggests you initiate a new project to expand your mind and stretch your imagination. Sign up for an on-line class and learn a new subject. Get in touch with an

In-law who lives at a distance.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

The time has come to develop skills of self-mastery. More aware of other people, you will be curious about what make them tick. Take out a loan to consolidate your bills. Stat a new savings program.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

This is a good time to begin a new relationship or re-define an existing one. Make sure that both of you support the relationship. Communicate with clients and the public. Make an appointment with a professional.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Thinking about losing weight, why not begin a new diet regime? Reorganize your daily schedule so you have time to prepare meals. Stay on top of your regular working schedule.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

This New Moon sparks your creative juices. Romantic inclinations are also highlighted. Take time out to enjoy your children and have fun. If you feel good about your life, you will rebuild confidence.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Your major focus will be on your home and family. Make your domestic environment as comfortable as possible. Explore and develop a sense of inner security. Enjoy constant activity around the home.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

In general, you will have lots of interaction with siblings and neighbours. Be prepared for a flurry of email, lots of errands to run and a great deal of short distance driving. Try to stay on top of daily tasks.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Financial issues will come into focus. Set financial goals and draw up a new budget. Discover a different way to increase your monthly income. Do not overdo it with credit cards.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Since the New Moon falls in Pisces this week, you will want to come up with a new look and a new way of presenting yourself. Get out and pursue new experiences. Relax and be your own authentic self.

