Horoscope: June 30 to July 6, 2021
March 20 to April 19
Playful and affectionate, your personal creativity will be stimulated. Share creative projects with children in your life. A love affair began at this time will be characterized by good cheer and having fun.
April 19 to May 20
This month suggests a peaceful time on the home front. Enjoy backyard barbeques with your family. Relationships with your parents are good. Show your love. Think of a way you can earn money from home.
May 20 to June 2
In general, you will enjoy everyday activities. Take steps to beautify your surroundings and take time to enjoy them. Go shopping for a new vehicle. Be courteous on the road.
June 21 to July 22
You are likely to be attracted to luxury items and things that increase your physical beauty. Charm sells! This is a great time to do financial negotiations,, but do not lose track of the simple pleasures in life.
July 22 to August 22
The universe smiles on you as the planet Venus enters the Sun Sign Leo. Give a party or attend a social event. Do something special to improve your appearance. Take the initiative in romance.
August 22 to Sept 22
You may feel a need to serve, but should not play the martyr. Give yourself plenty of time and space to recharge your batteries. Learn to do stained glass or any other type of artistic work. A secret love may be revealed.
Sept 22 to Oct 23
Venus in Leo illuminates social activities and volunteer work with groups or organizations. You may find that the waves of attraction are flowing between you and someone you consider a friend.
Oct 23 to Nov 22
Network to meet people who can help you move ahead in your career. A time when your diplomatic skills are highlighted, your ability to charm will help to sell your ideas, products and services.
Nov 22 to Dec 21
You will have a taste for the exotic and a spirit to match. Public relations work and marketing are favoured now. If a romance begins, it will be with someone from an entirely different background.
Dec 21 to Jan 19
Since your feelings run deep. a new love will be far from casual. An abundant financial cycle, your partner could receive a raise or bonus. Pay outstanding debts and devise a new financial plan.
Jan 19 to Feb 19
Enjoy harmonious relationships with your spouse or business partners. Solve any conflicts you are having with others. A legal matter could be settled to your advantage.
Feb 19 to March 20
Relationships with co-workers should work in your favour. If you do your part, people will be inspired to follow your example. Look after your physical health. Avoid overindulging in sweet and fatty foods.