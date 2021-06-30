Horoscope: June 30 to July 6, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Playful and affectionate, your personal creativity will be stimulated. Share creative projects with children in your life. A love affair began at this time will be characterized by good cheer and having fun.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

This month suggests a peaceful time on the home front. Enjoy backyard barbeques with your family. Relationships with your parents are good. Show your love. Think of a way you can earn money from home.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

In general, you will enjoy everyday activities. Take steps to beautify your surroundings and take time to enjoy them. Go shopping for a new vehicle. Be courteous on the road.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

You are likely to be attracted to luxury items and things that increase your physical beauty. Charm sells! This is a great time to do financial negotiations,, but do not lose track of the simple pleasures in life.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

The universe smiles on you as the planet Venus enters the Sun Sign Leo. Give a party or attend a social event. Do something special to improve your appearance. Take the initiative in romance.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

You may feel a need to serve, but should not play the martyr. Give yourself plenty of time and space to recharge your batteries. Learn to do stained glass or any other type of artistic work. A secret love may be revealed.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Venus in Leo illuminates social activities and volunteer work with groups or organizations. You may find that the waves of attraction are flowing between you and someone you consider a friend.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Network to meet people who can help you move ahead in your career. A time when your diplomatic skills are highlighted, your ability to charm will help to sell your ideas, products and services.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

You will have a taste for the exotic and a spirit to match. Public relations work and marketing are favoured now. If a romance begins, it will be with someone from an entirely different background.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Since your feelings run deep. a new love will be far from casual. An abundant financial cycle, your partner could receive a raise or bonus. Pay outstanding debts and devise a new financial plan.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Enjoy harmonious relationships with your spouse or business partners. Solve any conflicts you are having with others. A legal matter could be settled to your advantage.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Relationships with co-workers should work in your favour. If you do your part, people will be inspired to follow your example. Look after your physical health. Avoid overindulging in sweet and fatty foods.

