Horoscope: June 16 to 22, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Express your personality through love, hobbies, creative work, or entertaining. If you work in a creative field, the demand for your output will be great. Avoid gambling and speculation.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Take charge on the home front. You will have more energy to put into domestic projects (like redecorating). Participate in activities with your family. Be aware that emotional issues from the past can resurface.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

You will be especially busy running errands and communicating your thoughts, but should not scatter your energy to the winds. Avoid impatience and impulsiveness when driving.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

You will have a great deal of vitality for money making projects, but should not become obsessed with your material possessions. Since impulse buying is the norm, think twice before pulling out a credit card.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Mars moved into Leo a few days ago, giving you more energy and drive. You will want to leave your mark on the world in some way. Take charge of your life, but do not bulldoze over other people.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

This month, take quiet time out to recharge your batteries. Do not reveal to others what you are doing and thinking. Reflect about your personal goals and the things you would like to accomplish.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

If you co-operate, you should easily achieve your goals. Take on a team leader role at work. or serve on a board of a community organization. Network with people who can help you move ahead in business.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Whether professional or personal, you will want to be recognized for the work you are doing. This is a good time to change jobs, or start your own business. Avoid conflicts with people in positions of authority.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Travel in June or July, or take an on-line course to learn new skills. Entertain people from different countries or cultures. Do not overspend, or make promises you cannot deliver. Touch base with an in-law.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

If a difficulty over money occurs, resolve it in a reasonable manner. Avoid arguments with a partner (personal or business) over money. Try not to run over other people in the pursuit of your personal goals.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Choose your partners and friends carefully and cultivate positive relationships, but stay away from legal battles. More assertive, you will stand up to anyone who tries to tell you what you should do.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

The next six weeks will be busy at work. You may have to deal with a heavier work load, or a challenging new job assignment. Handle your co-workers in a sensitive way. A pet may need attention.

