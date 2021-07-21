Horoscope: July 21 to 27, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

An upbeat time of year, you will want to perform and express yourself creatively. Pleasure and amusement play an important role in your life now. Schedule fun activities with children.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Your home, property, family, including ancestry, come into greater focus. Good time to start a repair, or redecorating project. Invite siblings over for a backyard barbeque. Strengthen family relationships.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

You will have plenty to do running errands, making phone calls, doing paperwork and driving from place to place. Avoid taking on more than you can handle. Investigate new information.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

You will want to feel comfortable with the material things around you. Personal finances will demand your attention. Enjoy the free things in life that make you feel good. Avoid over spending.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Happy Birthday Leo! Let the past go, as you enter a new solar cycle. You are in a great position to influence others and make a good impression. Touch base with your own sense of identity and purpose.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

Give your competitive energies and ego a bit of a break. Rather than pushing ahead with a new project, take time out to reflect, dream and recharge your batteries. Get rid of situations you have outgrown.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Happy, lighthearted and social, it should be easy to meet networking contacts who can help you to get ahead on the job. Fund-raise for a service club, or do volunteer work for a favourite charity.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

More than any other time of year, you will be focused on climbing the corporate ladder. An excellent worker, you will want to see tangible results for your efforts. Your managers will recognize your personal skills.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

You will want to seek out new experiences that take you beyond the details of your daily life. Go back to school as a teacher or a student. Consider scheduling a vacation, an adventure of some sort.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Retreat a little from the hectic pace of life. Pay off outstanding debts and create a budget or financial plan for a prosperous financial future. Get rid of bad habits that are undermining your sense of personal power.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

You will have a great need to bounce ideas off your partner. He/she will provide a mirror for you own self- discovery. Schedule a romantic dinner or a romantic weekend at a resort.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Take great pride in the work that you do and set more efficient daily routines. Give greater service to your clients and support your co-workers. Pay attention to your physical health, by following a nutritious diet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

