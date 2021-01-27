Horoscope: Jan. 27 to Feb. 2
March 20 to April 19
Friendships, group activities and the goals of your life’s work are highlighted over the next two weeks. Take on a team leader role at work.
Approach it in a creative and original way.
April 19 to May 20
Your career, business concerns, and reputation will come up for review. Find a balance between your family life and your work in the outside world. Push yourself forward, but consider the needs of others.
May 20 to June 21
The focus over the next two week will be on your ability to communicate with other people. Sign up for an on-line course. What you think and how you communicate it will have great impact.
June 21 to July 22
Begin a new plan to enhance your financial security. Pay attention to how your own needs balance with a partner who shares your life and assets. Get a consolidation loan to pay off outstanding debts.
July 22 to August 22
Try to find a balance between your need for a relationship and your own personal expectations. Negotiate a business agreement. Be co-operative, try to work out a compromise.
August 22 to Sept 22
Make better changes and improvements on the job, and with your own physical health over the next two weeks. Acts of kindness and helpfulness toward co-workers will be extremely helpful.
Sept 22 to Oct 23
Do something you really enjoy, a new hobby that excites you. Support your children’s activities. If you are over-extended, decide what to eliminate to increase your enjoyment of life.
Oct 23 to Nov 22
Integrate your work goals, requirements and ambitions with your home life. Consider starting a new home business. Mentally plant seeds that will sprout next month. Avoid discussing changes you plan to make.
Nov 22 to Dec 21
Feeling restless, you long for something new and different to add to your life. You want other people to buy into your brilliant ideas. Slow down on the road and handle machinery
with care.
Dec 21 to Jan 19
You could get involved in an issue over finances or property. If you feel you are not making successful financial progress, what can you do to improve the situation? Take charge of your own self-improvement, one step at a time.
Jan 19 to Feb 19
Focus on your own personal issues over the next two weeks. Ignore other people’s ideas if they do not agree with your own. Be independent without losing sight of the needs of others.
Feb 19 to March 20
More introspective, you should relax and nurture the needs of your spirit. Meditate on the life changes you would like to make. Seek out a trusted friend or counselor. Intuitively, you will easily connect to other people.