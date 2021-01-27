Horoscope: Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Friendships, group activities and the goals of your life’s work are highlighted over the next two weeks. Take on a team leader role at work.

Approach it in a creative and original way.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Your career, business concerns, and reputation will come up for review. Find a balance between your family life and your work in the outside world. Push yourself forward, but consider the needs of others.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 21

The focus over the next two week will be on your ability to communicate with other people. Sign up for an on-line course. What you think and how you communicate it will have great impact.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Begin a new plan to enhance your financial security. Pay attention to how your own needs balance with a partner who shares your life and assets. Get a consolidation loan to pay off outstanding debts.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Try to find a balance between your need for a relationship and your own personal expectations. Negotiate a business agreement. Be co-operative, try to work out a compromise.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

Make better changes and improvements on the job, and with your own physical health over the next two weeks. Acts of kindness and helpfulness toward co-workers will be extremely helpful.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Do something you really enjoy, a new hobby that excites you. Support your children’s activities. If you are over-extended, decide what to eliminate to increase your enjoyment of life.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Integrate your work goals, requirements and ambitions with your home life. Consider starting a new home business. Mentally plant seeds that will sprout next month. Avoid discussing changes you plan to make.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Feeling restless, you long for something new and different to add to your life. You want other people to buy into your brilliant ideas. Slow down on the road and handle machinery

with care.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

You could get involved in an issue over finances or property. If you feel you are not making successful financial progress, what can you do to improve the situation? Take charge of your own self-improvement, one step at a time.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Focus on your own personal issues over the next two weeks. Ignore other people’s ideas if they do not agree with your own. Be independent without losing sight of the needs of others.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

More introspective, you should relax and nurture the needs of your spirit. Meditate on the life changes you would like to make. Seek out a trusted friend or counselor. Intuitively, you will easily connect to other people.

