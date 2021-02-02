Horoscope: Feb. 3 to 9, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

You could form a romantic relationship with someone you have always considered a friend. The two of you will share many interests. Volunteer to fund raise for a service group.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Your diplomatic skills are highlighted and your business manager is well aware of your contribution. Redecorating your workplace will present a better image. An authority figure may be attracted to you.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 21

Fascinated by anything that expand your horizons, you should consider upgrading your education. Why not sign up for an art class? You will have a taste for the exotic and the spirit to match.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

You could either receive money from a joint venture or your partner could receive a raise in pay. Since your feelings will run deep, a new love would be far from casual. Get rid of a bad habit you want to break.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

A harmonious time for relationships, you should be able to resolve any conflicts you are having with others. Spend quality time with your partner. A legal matter could be settled in your favour.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

You can improve harmony and teamwork at your place of business. If you do your part, your co-workers will be inspired by the example you set. Do not give in to overindulgence, avoid too much sugar.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Playful and affectionate, you will feel as if a load has been lifted from your shoulders. Share creative projects with your children. Express your creativity in a charming way. Buy a lottery ticket.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Enjoy a peaceful time in your home life. Because your relationship with your parents is great, show your love for them. Take on a home redecorating project and make your home more attractive.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Communicate your good feeling to the people you love. Benefits could come through siblings or short trips. Send e-mails, make phone calls and run errands, but take time out to enjoy the good things in life.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Since the tendency not is to be attracted to luxury items and things that increase your personal attractiveness, think twice before you spend the money. Enjoy the people who make you feel comfortable.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

A time when romantic and pleasurable issues are on your mine, show your softer and more receptive side to the world. In general, people will find you more agreeable and cooperative.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

A friend could whisper something and ask you to keep it secret. Some Pisceans might experience endings, relationship concerns or wistfulness. A behind the scenes love affair is entirely possible.

