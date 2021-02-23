Horoscope: Feb. 24 to March 2, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Think about the attachments you have to things, people and routines and get rid of anything that is dragging you down. Give your ego a bit of a break. Take time to reflect and recharge your batteries.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

A happy, goals oriented cycle, you should do some social networking. Make contacts with people who can help you get ahead on the job. Volunteer to fund raise for a service group. Share your original ideas.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

Your career and reputation sector is highlighted over the next four weeks. You will want to accomplish something of importance in the workplace, something that draws other people to you.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Seek new adventures, beyond the mundane details of your everyday life… Take an on-line course that will help you to expand your mind and get ahead on the job. Get in touch with in-laws who live out of town.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Retreat over the next four weeks from the hectic pace of life. Draw up a new budget or financial plan with your partner. Get rid of a bad habit you are trying to break. Clear out any “psychic” junk.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

This is not a time to go solo, seek out the company of other people. Spend quality time with your partner. Your diplomatic skills will be required and your popularity will increase. Make an appointment with a professional.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Build your work skills, clean up your work area and get better organized on the job. Make improvements in your regular daily routines. Rid your life of anything that no longer works.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

More spontaneous and ready to take risks, your creative juices will be flowing. Romance, children or hobbies will be on your agenda. Take time out to just have fun. Let your “inner child” come out and play.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Your family, home, property concerns and heritage will come into focus during the next four weeks. Avoid confrontations with other family members. Strengthen relationships with the extended family.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Give other people your time and attention and notice their efforts on your behalf. You will be busy running errands, making phone calls, sending emails and driving short distances. Keep your car in good working order.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

What you have and do not have is highlighted now. Pay close attention to your personal finances and come up with original money making ideas. Make an appointment with a financial consultant.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Happy Birthday Pisces! Able to assert your personal influence, you will make an excellent impression on others. Your energy level will increase and you will feel confident and sure of yourself. Set yearly goals.

