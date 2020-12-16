Horoscope: December 16 – 22, 2020
Your personal goals (where you are going and how you will get there) will be extremely important in 2021. Some of the interests groups or current friendships may no longer fit your new lifestyle.
Whatever you are working on will come up for inspection in 2021, but it is also be a great time to build a secure foundation in your career and public life. Authority figures will recognize your talents.
Enroll in a college or university course in 2021. Is your belief system strong? Let go of a self-defeating attitude and rebuild faith in yourself. Replace your old spirit with a regenerated one.
The previous methods we used to control our environment and the people around us will not work in 2021. Reorganize your finances next year. If you do not, Saturn will force you to do restructure money in some way.
If you are involved in a casual love relationship, you might decide to commit in 2021. This is a time when Leos need to define, understand and crystallize their significant relationships with others.
You could be either be bogged down by your job responsibilities, or pressured by your daily routines. The things you have neglected in the past come into play. Make positive changes in your diet.
What are your creative talents? You need a positive outlet for this area of your life? 2021 is an excellent year to turn a hobby into a business. Children may require more of your time.
2021 will be a year of inner reworking, when you can make some life-changing developments. Solidify your identity and explore your roots. You could move or do home renovations next year.
You will be pressured to express your ideas and make them work.
Siblings can block your growth in some way. At times, you will be overwhelmed by errands, red tape and daily disruptions. You may feel that part of your life is closing.
Take stock of your effectiveness, self-worth and finances. Be prepared for a hard working year ahead. Financial gains may be slow, but reversals rarely happen. Start a new savings plan.
You will be concerned with how you come across to others on a personal level. More serious in outlook, you should participate in activities that build self-confidence and increase your inner strength.
Take a hard look behind the scenes of your life and see what is hiding there. Clear out junk and get rid of outdated attachments, irrational fears, or anything that is stopping your personal development.