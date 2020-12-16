Horoscope: December 16 – 22, 2020

ARIES March 20 to April 19

Your personal goals (where you are going and how you will get there) will be extremely important in 2021. Some of the interests groups or current friendships may no longer fit your new lifestyle.

TAURUS April 19 to May 20

Whatever you are working on will come up for inspection in 2021, but it is also be a great time to build a secure foundation in your career and public life. Authority figures will recognize your talents.

GEMINI May 20 to June 21

Enroll in a college or university course in 2021. Is your belief system strong? Let go of a self-defeating attitude and rebuild faith in yourself. Replace your old spirit with a regenerated one.

CANCER June 21 to July 22

The previous methods we used to control our environment and the people around us will not work in 2021. Reorganize your finances next year. If you do not, Saturn will force you to do restructure money in some way.

LEO July 22 to August 22

If you are involved in a casual love relationship, you might decide to commit in 2021. This is a time when Leos need to define, understand and crystallize their significant relationships with others.

VIRGO August 22 to Sept 22

You could be either be bogged down by your job responsibilities, or pressured by your daily routines. The things you have neglected in the past come into play. Make positive changes in your diet.

LIBRA Sept 22 to Oct 23

What are your creative talents? You need a positive outlet for this area of your life? 2021 is an excellent year to turn a hobby into a business. Children may require more of your time.

SCORPIO Oct 23 to Nov 22

2021 will be a year of inner reworking, when you can make some life-changing developments. Solidify your identity and explore your roots. You could move or do home renovations next year.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 22 to Dec 21

You will be pressured to express your ideas and make them work.

Siblings can block your growth in some way. At times, you will be overwhelmed by errands, red tape and daily disruptions. You may feel that part of your life is closing.

CAPRICORN Dec 21 to Jan 19

Take stock of your effectiveness, self-worth and finances. Be prepared for a hard working year ahead. Financial gains may be slow, but reversals rarely happen. Start a new savings plan.

AQUARIUS Jan 19 to Feb 19

You will be concerned with how you come across to others on a personal level. More serious in outlook, you should participate in activities that build self-confidence and increase your inner strength.

PISCES Feb 19 to March 20

Take a hard look behind the scenes of your life and see what is hiding there. Clear out junk and get rid of outdated attachments, irrational fears, or anything that is stopping your personal development.

