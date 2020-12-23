Horoscope: Dec. 23 – 29, 2020

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Your focus will be drawn to your work in the outside world. You will be energized to get ahead, accomplish and further your ambitions. Shine by doing your job to the best of your ability.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

You can reach greater heights of mind and spirit. You might also be attracted to a cause that inspires your ideals. Be expansive and optimistic. Enroll in an on-line course in the new year.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 21

You can experience some type of inner change, as you probe the mysteries of life. Issues could arise over join funds you share with a partner. Research or investigative work is favoured.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Relationships are especially important over the next four weeks. If you are married, give special attention to your spouse. If you are single, it may be time to make a commitment. Let your bright light shine through.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

The Sun emphasis your work responsibilities and your physical health. Establish efficient work and daily routines. Think of ways you can be of greater service to your coworkers and clients.

V IRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

If you are a parent, plan activities with your children. Play together and let your inner child come out. Creative projects are favoured over the holidays. If single “romance is in the stars”.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Your home and family will be the centerpiece of your life over the next four weeks. If you spend time nurturing your immediate family, you will gain strength to maneuver in the outside world.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Get in touch with relatives who live at a distance. Write a letter, send a card or have a heart-to-heart talk with a friend you can trust. Take the lead in a neighbourhood project. Slow down on the road.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Focus on your security and the things you really value. Think about steps you can take in 2021 to improve your financial situation. Appreciate the things that money cannot buy. True security is within your spirit.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Happy Birthday Capricorn! Mull over what you want to create in the year ahead. Give yourself time and space to recharge your batteries. Concentrate on things you will enjoy doing independently.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Be active this month, but do not forget to schedule personal time. Think about what you have learned over the past year and what you would like to improve. It is in quiet times that new ideas emerge.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Your attention will turn towards your friendships and the groups with whom you associate. More innovative, you will do your best work in co-operation with other people. Be open to new and unusual ideas.

