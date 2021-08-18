Horoscope: August 18 to 24, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

If single, you may finally want to make a firm commitment. If you are married, schedule a romantic get-away with your spouse. Smooth out anything you feel unhappy about.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Reorganize your work area and create a tidier work space. Improve harmony and team work with your colleagues. Take please in serving your clients and making their lives brighter.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

You can turn on the charm without lifting a finger. More playful, your love life will be laced with drama. Other themes include creative work, self-expression and activities involving children.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Create a stable and peaceful atmosphere in your home. Start a new home redecorating project, or just refresh a room with a new coat of paint. Invite some of your friends over for a backyard barbecue.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

In a positive frame of mind, you will be cheerful in your approach to others. Benefits should come through siblings, communications, or short distance travel. Go shopping for a new vehicle.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

More attracted to luxury items and things that increase your personal attractiveness, the tendency now is overspend. Although financial security is important, do not forget to enjoy the simple pleasures in life.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Feeling more attractive, you may decide to do something to enhance your appearance. Host a party, or attend a social gathering. More cooperative, you should take the initiative in romance.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Secrets and whispers characterize the next twenty days. Some Scorpios will experience a time of endings, relationship concerns or wistfulness. A secret love affair is a possibility. Shyness can cause romantic frustration.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

You could meet a significant person through a friend, someone with whom you share common interests. Enjoy socializing with the groups and organizations. Think about what you would like to accomplish.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

If you take on more responsibility on the job, your dedication will be rewarded. Network with people, who support your efforts and ambitions. Socialize with fellow workers.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Since foreign people and places have greater appeal this month, why not learn a new language. Public relations work, marketing and promoting your personal business are favoured now.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

You can gain financially through your partner or investments. However, conflicts over money are possible. Bring the financial problem to the surface and work out a win-win solution.

