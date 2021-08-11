Horoscope: August 11 to 17, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

Your hopes, ideals and wishes for the future play an important role this year. Benefits will come from friends and by participating in group activities. Try not to overextend yourself.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Between now and December, you will have many opportunities to expand in your career. More confident in your personal skills, you should enjoy the recognition you get for your efforts.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

More optimistic, you should hitch your dreams to a star and try to reach it. Personal growth will come from expanding your mind and learning as much as you can. Travel, write or publish.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Benefits will come from joint finances, insurance, taxes, an inheritance or a corporate business. This is a good year to start a business partnership, apply for a loan, or receive extra credit.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Business partnership and close personal relationships blossom under Jupiter’s energy. Approach all of your relationships with the idea that you help the other person and they in turn should assist you.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

New work opportunities are available and doing the job to the best your ability will aid in your personal growth. However, too much stress from over-working can cause health problems. Follow a sensible diet.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Pursue new hobbies, develop new educational interests or improve your creative and artistic skills. Enjoy your children’s education, talents and accomplishments. Find time to have fun!

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

A great year to buy or sell real estates, you can make improvements in your personal life, family relationships and home. Concentrate on your home life, rather than pushing to get ahead in the world.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Travel is satisfying, even short trips close to home. Your mind is ready for new learning experiences and fields of writing and communication show tremendous promise. Go shopping for a new vehicle.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Your values, whether material or spiritual improve and increase under Jupiter’s energy and you will attract greater financial opportunities. Rather than overspend, look for new ways to increase your bottom line.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Jupiter is moving through your Sun Sign until December 28. More optimistic, you should get about and about and meet new people. Relationships will work to your advantage this year.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Jupiter, in this sector, is like having an angel on your shoulder. Embrace your dreams, listen to your inner voice and forgive old hurts. Spend time alone to enhance your creative inspiration.

