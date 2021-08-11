Horoscope: August 11 to 17, 2021
March 20 to April 19
Your hopes, ideals and wishes for the future play an important role this year. Benefits will come from friends and by participating in group activities. Try not to overextend yourself.
April 19 to May 20
Between now and December, you will have many opportunities to expand in your career. More confident in your personal skills, you should enjoy the recognition you get for your efforts.
May 20 to June 2
More optimistic, you should hitch your dreams to a star and try to reach it. Personal growth will come from expanding your mind and learning as much as you can. Travel, write or publish.
June 21 to July 22
Benefits will come from joint finances, insurance, taxes, an inheritance or a corporate business. This is a good year to start a business partnership, apply for a loan, or receive extra credit.
July 22 to August 22
Business partnership and close personal relationships blossom under Jupiter’s energy. Approach all of your relationships with the idea that you help the other person and they in turn should assist you.
August 22 to Sept 22
New work opportunities are available and doing the job to the best your ability will aid in your personal growth. However, too much stress from over-working can cause health problems. Follow a sensible diet.
Sept 22 to Oct 23
Pursue new hobbies, develop new educational interests or improve your creative and artistic skills. Enjoy your children’s education, talents and accomplishments. Find time to have fun!
Oct 23 to Nov 22
A great year to buy or sell real estates, you can make improvements in your personal life, family relationships and home. Concentrate on your home life, rather than pushing to get ahead in the world.
Nov 22 to Dec 21
Travel is satisfying, even short trips close to home. Your mind is ready for new learning experiences and fields of writing and communication show tremendous promise. Go shopping for a new vehicle.
Dec 21 to Jan 19
Your values, whether material or spiritual improve and increase under Jupiter’s energy and you will attract greater financial opportunities. Rather than overspend, look for new ways to increase your bottom line.
Jan 19 to Feb 19
Jupiter is moving through your Sun Sign until December 28. More optimistic, you should get about and about and meet new people. Relationships will work to your advantage this year.
Feb 19 to March 20
Jupiter, in this sector, is like having an angel on your shoulder. Embrace your dreams, listen to your inner voice and forgive old hurts. Spend time alone to enhance your creative inspiration.