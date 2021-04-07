Horoscope: April 7 to 13, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

With Mercury in your personal sector, if you concentrate, you will accomplish a great deal of work. Excellent time for contracts and negotiations. Communicate with confidence.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

In a quieter mood, you may tend to withdraw, rather than speak up. Either you want to your thoughts to yourself, or circumstances might make it necessary for you to keep a secret.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

With Mercury in your sector of goals, hopes and wishes, evaluate your goals and talk them over with friends. Communicate with groups who share your interests. Original ideas will surface.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

This is an excellent time to have a productive conversation with your manager and ask for a raise. Because Mercury illuminates versatility, you may find yourself handling more than one job at a time this month.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

Mercury gives you a great desire to learn. Take lessons in a foreign language or pick a foreign culture to study. A busy, stimulating time for students and writers, sign up for an on-line class.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

You will be more prone to profound thinking, deep conversations and personal introspection. Events may cause you to reflect on your own mortality. Negotiations around jointly held finances or property could occur.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Since you will need feedback from others, communicate with your spouse or business partner. Consult a specialist if there is a problem you need to discuss. Read the fine print before finalizing anything.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Concentrate on the organizational and technical details of your work. Communicate with co-workers and do your best to improve teamwork. Make sure you do not have too many irons in the fire…

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

You are more articulate, even dramatic and your sense of humor is highlighted. Your thoughts may turn to things you consider fun and enjoyable. If you have children, share ideas with them.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

This month’s theme centers on your home and family. Discussions with family members will be beneficial. Memories surface; your thoughts may be filled with nostalgia for the good old days.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Restless, you will feel Mercury’s fast moving energy. You could be a bit distracted or just be busy, busy, busy – rushing from one place to another. Enjoy interactions with your siblings

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

Your mind will be focused on your finances. Financial and business planning is favoured now. However, you should guard against making too hasty decisions. Read the fine print before signing papers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

