Horoscope: April 21 to 27, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

You may be especially interested in accumulating possessions. Your sense of security and what you value comes into focus now. Find inexpensive ways to make yourself feel good.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

Happy Birthday Taurus! It’s your month to shine. You are in a position to make an impression on others and to assert your personal individuality. You will project a natural feeling of confidence.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

Think about the attachments you have – to things, people and routines. Consider which ones are dragging you down. Do not push ahead in the world. Enjoy this period of refection to recharge your batteries.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

Happy, lighthearted and social, you will enjoy building a social network. You are promised a lively agenda during this goal, oriented cycle. Relationships take on a fun, yet impersonal tone.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

You attention will be drawn to your life in the business world. At work, you will want to see tangible results for your efforts. You will have a great desire to accomplish something of importance.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

You will either seek a higher meaning in your life or seek out new experiences that take you beyond the mundane of your daily grind. Good time to schedule a vacation or take a course that expands your mind.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

Take time to retreat from the busy pace of life. Create a new budget or financial plan. Get rid of a bad habit you have wanted to break for a while. The way you handle your life will comes up for inspection.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Your partner will provide a mirror for your own self-delivery. You will need the energies, companions and support of other people. In turn, they will seek you out. Spend quality time with your partner.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

You will take great pride in the work that you do. Build your business skills,

get organized, and look after your physical health and wellbeing. Improve your regular daily routines.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

Ready to perform and express yourself creatively, you should show off your best colours. Focus on having fun, enjoying romance or activities with your children. Let your inner child come out to play.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Home is where the heart is. Your home and family are highlighted over the next four weeks. Ego confrontations with family members are possible now. Strengthen family relationships.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

You will be exploring and searching, making new connections and paying attention to your immediate environment. Most of your daily adventures will happen close to home.

